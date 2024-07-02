‘Hoye wahi jo Ram rachi rakha…’: Akhilesh Yadav’s shayari dig over INDIA’s Ayodhya win, Faizabad MP says ‘for Yogi ji…’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav referred to the party's win in Ayodhya (Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency) as the 'victory of mature voters' democratic understanding'.

Livemint
First Published04:13 PM IST
Samajwadi Party MPs Awadhesh Prasad and Akhilesh Yadav in the Lok Sabha
Samajwadi Party MPs Awadhesh Prasad and Akhilesh Yadav in the Lok Sabha (PTI)

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav referred to the party's win in Ayodhya (Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency) as a "victory of mature voters' democratic understanding."

Speaking during the debate on the motion of thanks to President Droupadi Murmu's address, on Tuesday, the SP chief said, "The victory in Ayodhya is the victory of mature voters' democratic understanding. Hoye wahi jo Ram rachi rakha. (This is Lord Ram's decision)."

Akhilesh Yadav also addressed ongoing concerns about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"EVM pe mujhe kal bhi bharosa nahi tha, aaj bhi nahi hai bharosa (I did not trust EVMs yesterday, and I don't trust them today either). Even if I win 80/80 seats, I still won't trust them. The EVM issue is not over," he said.

The SP chief questioned the central government regarding the ongoing controversy surrounding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

"Why are the papers getting leaked? The truth is that the government is doing this so that it does not have to provide jobs to the youth," Akhilesh Yadav stated.

Speaking on the Agniveer scheme and caste census, Akhilesh Yadav added, "We are in favour of a caste census. We can never accept the Agniveer scheme. When the INDIA alliance comes to power, the Agniveer scheme will be scrapped. A legal guarantee of MSP on crops has not been implemented. Horticulture crops should also be given MSP,". 

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomePoliticsNews‘Hoye wahi jo Ram rachi rakha…’: Akhilesh Yadav’s shayari dig over INDIA’s Ayodhya win, Faizabad MP says ‘for Yogi ji…’

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

168.30
10:27 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.6 (0.36%)

Bharat Electronics

305.90
10:24 AM | 2 JUL 2024
-2 (-0.65%)

Tata Steel

174.50
10:28 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.4 (0.23%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

274.70
10:27 AM | 2 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

TV18 Broadcast

45.59
10:26 AM | 2 JUL 2024
4.05 (9.75%)

Solar Industries India

11,007.65
10:18 AM | 2 JUL 2024
908.7 (9%)

EPL

218.85
09:59 AM | 2 JUL 2024
16.9 (8.37%)

Sumitomo Chemical India

512.45
10:12 AM | 2 JUL 2024
34.2 (7.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,671.00399.00
    Chennai
    73,096.00-607.00
    Delhi
    73,024.0040.00
    Kolkata
    73,743.00543.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue