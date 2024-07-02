‘Hoye wahi jo Ram rachi rakha…’: Akhilesh Yadav’s shayari dig over INDIA’s Ayodhya win, Faizabad MP says ‘for Yogi ji…’

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav referred to the party's win in Ayodhya (Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency) as a "victory of mature voters' democratic understanding."

Speaking during the debate on the motion of thanks to President Droupadi Murmu's address, on Tuesday, the SP chief said, "The victory in Ayodhya is the victory of mature voters' democratic understanding. Hoye wahi jo Ram rachi rakha. (This is Lord Ram's decision)."

Akhilesh Yadav also addressed ongoing concerns about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"EVM pe mujhe kal bhi bharosa nahi tha, aaj bhi nahi hai bharosa (I did not trust EVMs yesterday, and I don't trust them today either). Even if I win 80/80 seats, I still won't trust them. The EVM issue is not over," he said.

The SP chief questioned the central government regarding the ongoing controversy surrounding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

"Why are the papers getting leaked? The truth is that the government is doing this so that it does not have to provide jobs to the youth," Akhilesh Yadav stated.