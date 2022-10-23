Hu Jintao’s exit from China’s party congress causes a stir5 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 07:05 PM IST
Xi Jinping’s predecessor’s unceremonious departure illustrates a generational shift in power
Xi Jinping’s predecessor’s unceremonious departure illustrates a generational shift in power
Retired Chinese leader Hu Jintao, the 79-year-old predecessor to Xi Jinping, was the focus of a highly unusual stir at Saturday’s closing session of the Communist Party’s twice-a-decade congress, making an unceremonious exit mid-proceedings.