Hu Jintao’s exit from China’s party congress causes a stir

Footage shot by foreign media in the hall, which wasn’t included in the official China Central Television broadcast, showed Mr. Hu seemingly reluctant or unable to stand up when an aide tried to lift him off his chair. In the commotion, Mr. Xi leaned toward Mr. Hu and appeared to speak with him. Mr. Hu was ushered off the center dais, briefly looking back at Mr. Xi and patting outgoing Premier Li Keqiang on the shoulder as he departed.