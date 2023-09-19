‘Huge betrayal, election jumla’: Why is Congress protesting against Women's Reservation Bill?1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 04:48 PM IST
Outrage in Opposition ranks as Women's Reservation Bill introduced; Congress calls it a ‘huge betrayal’ and questions census publication before elections.
The Women's Reservation Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, sparking outrage in the Opposition ranks. The Congress dubbed it "election jumla" and flagged the need to publish the 2021 census before the Lok Sabha elections. Party leaders asserted that it would take several years for the reservation to come into effect even as LoP Malliarjun Kharge noted that a similar bill had come close to passing in 2010.