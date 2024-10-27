Huge crowd swarm at actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s first state conference in Tamil Nadu: VIDEO

Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in the Viluppuram district on Sunday, 27 October. A drone view showed Vijay greeting his party workers and fans at the conference as the crowd cheered and waved flags of the party.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam held its first conference on Sunday at Vikravandi V Salai village in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu.

The actor-turned-politician said earlier that he would announce the party's political ideology leaders, ideology, policies, and roadmap during the conference.

"With the affection and support of Tamil Nadu people, our victorious political journey is being extended. To reveal our political ideology leaders, to reveal our party ideology and policies and to announce our party roadmap, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam first political state conference to be held on October 27 at V Salai Village, Vikravandi, Villupuram District," TVK Chief Vijay was quoted by news agency ANI on September 20.

"The initial works of our conference have already started and groundwork works also to begin now. Let set strong political path through this conference," the statement read.

Villupuram: A drone view of the first state conference of actor Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.

The Election Commission of India officially registered Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a political party on September 8. It also granted the party permission to participate in electoral politics as a registered party.

Sharing the information in a post on X, Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay said, "The Election Commission of India officially registers Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a political party and grants permission to participate in electoral politics as a registered party"After unveiling the flag and symbol of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party on Thursday, actor and TVK chief Vijay emphasised working together for the development of Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam officially registered as political party

On August 22 this year, Vijay unveiled the flag and symbol of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and said that he will uphold the principle of equality for all living beings. Vijay joined politics and announced his party in February this year in the run-up to the Assembly elections likely in 2026.