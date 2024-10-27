Huge crowd swarm at actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s first state conference in Tamil Nadu: VIDEO

Actor-turned-politician Vijay said earlier that he would announce the party's political ideology leaders, ideology, policies, and roadmap during the conference.

Livemint
Published27 Oct 2024, 05:04 PM IST
A drone view of the first state conference of actor Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.
A drone view of the first state conference of actor Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.(PTI)

Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in the Viluppuram district on Sunday, 27 October. A drone view showed Vijay greeting his party workers and fans at the conference as the crowd cheered and waved flags of the party.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam held its first conference on Sunday at Vikravandi V Salai village in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu.

The actor-turned-politician said earlier that he would announce the party's political ideology leaders, ideology, policies, and roadmap during the conference.

Also Read | How ‘Dravidian’ miss in Tamil Nadu anthem sparked ‘Hindi imposition’ row

"With the affection and support of Tamil Nadu people, our victorious political journey is being extended. To reveal our political ideology leaders, to reveal our party ideology and policies and to announce our party roadmap, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam first political state conference to be held on October 27 at V Salai Village, Vikravandi, Villupuram District," TVK Chief Vijay was quoted by news agency ANI on September 20.

Also Read | Public holiday in TN tomorrow; schools to remain shut in Puducherry, Bengaluru

"The initial works of our conference have already started and groundwork works also to begin now. Let set strong political path through this conference," the statement read.

Villupuram: A drone view of the first state conference of actor Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.

The Election Commission of India officially registered Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a political party on September 8. It also granted the party permission to participate in electoral politics as a registered party.

Sharing the information in a post on X, Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay said, "The Election Commission of India officially registers Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a political party and grants permission to participate in electoral politics as a registered party"After unveiling the flag and symbol of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party on Thursday, actor and TVK chief Vijay emphasised working together for the development of Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam officially registered as political party

On August 22 this year, Vijay unveiled the flag and symbol of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and said that he will uphold the principle of equality for all living beings. Vijay joined politics and announced his party in February this year in the run-up to the Assembly elections likely in 2026.

Assembly elections are likely to be held in Tamil Nadu in 2026 as the tenure of the current government will end the same year.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 05:04 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsHuge crowd swarm at actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s first state conference in Tamil Nadu: VIDEO

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.