In response to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's “Hain Tayyar Hum" remark for INDIA's upcoming rally in Nagpur, Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale gave a witty response saying “Hum bhi nahi hai kuch kam kyuki Hamare main hai Bahut dum kyuki Modi jee aur hum hain majboot." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking a jibe at the INDIA alliance, MoS said that if Congress is ready then NDA is also ready because it has more strength than the grand old party. He also said that there will be no positive outcome of the rally as the Congress won't be able to leave any impact on people's mind.

Congress is set to begin its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 with its mega rally set to take place in Nagpur on Thursday, December 28. The mega rally was named ‘Hai Tayyar Hum’ by Congress Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If Jairam Ramesh is saying 'Hain Tayyar Hum', then 'Hum bhi nahi hai kuch kam kyuki Hamare main hai Bahut dum kyuki Modi jee aur hum hain majboot' (We, too, are not less because we have a lot of strength. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and our party are strong," Athawale told ANI on Wednesday.

Despite taking out as many rallies as Congress can, it won't be able to leave an impact on people, said the Republican Party of India President.

"It is Congress's right to celebrate its foundation day. I agree. Your rally is being held in Nagpur but it will not have any effect on the people, no matter how much the Congress party tries. I also want to say that the alliance named INDIA cannot defeat Narendra Modi," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also added that NDA will win the general election of 2024 and will cross the 400 mark. He also criticised Congress minister and Waynad MP Rahul Gandhi and asked whom he talks about giving justice with his ‘Nyay Yatra’.

"Whom will he give justice to? If he wants to travel, then he has the right to do so, and this travel will not make any difference to the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he said.

In Maharashtra, the NDA alliance will win more than 40 seats out of 48 Lok Sabha seats during the upcoming state assembly elections, he said. He also supported Vikhe Patil's statement that Mahayuti will win 42 Lok Sabha seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, Congress had announced the Nyay Yatra that will start on January 16 in Imphal, Manipur, and will likely conclude on March 20 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The party is expected to cover 14 states and 85 districts with this Yatra.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!