Outgoing Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan expressed gratitude on Sunday to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing him as the new Governor of Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, Radhakrishnan, who had an additional charge of Telangana, will succeed current Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, as announced by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday night.

Former Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar will be the new Jharkhand governor in place of Radhakrishnan.

“I thank from the bottom of my heart our beloved most respected Honourable President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, our People's leader our beloved most respected Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our beloved most respected Honourable Home Minister Amit Shah for appointing me as the Governor of Maharashtra and giving me an opportunity to serve the great State, people of Maharashtra and Mother Bharat. I am deeply Humbled and Proud and assure to do my utmost best until my last breath in service of the Nation," Radhakrishnan said on X.

“I am also deeply proud and honoured to have had the wonderful opportunity to serve the three great States of Jharkhand , Telangana and Puducherry. Will forever cherish it and will always remain close to my heart. I wish the three great states the very best," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also expressed gratitude to Home Minister Amit Shah for his new assignment as Maharashtra governor.

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed six new governors and reshuffled three others, according to a communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday night. The statement noted that these appointments will take effect from the dates the individuals assume their respective offices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!