Hurricanes typically develop in regions where prevailing winds are light and the ocean surface temperature is above 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Such conditions are common in tropical regions but have been less so farther from the equator and closer to the poles. As global temperatures rise, however, the jet streams—westerly bands of fast winds that circle up to 9 miles above the Earth—are weakening and shifting in mid-latitude regions. That allows hurricanes and typhoons to form across a wider range.

