Hybrid work culture driving more women out of the workforce

“It is a Catch-22 that is happening, especially in tech recruitments. Women who had taken a career break are coming back, but less than 10% of our women candidates are willing to get back to a physical office," said Saran Balasundaram, founder of technology recruitment firm HanDigital. The hiring agency has started mapping the leaders whose teams have open mandates to see if they are following the WFH/hybrid or complete return-to-office mode. “Depending on what the leader prefers, we are approaching candidates," he added.