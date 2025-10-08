Hyderabad Congress leader booked over voter ID distribution, BJP jibes Rahul Gandhi: 'Ulta chor kotwal ko dante'

A case was reportedly filed against Congress leader and Jubilee Hills Assembly in-charge Naveen Yadav for allegedly distributing voter ID cards in the Madhura Nagar area of Hyderabad.

The case was registered on Monday after a complaint was filed by a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official, who had acted upon a newspaper report and accompanying photographs showing Yadav distributing voter ID cards to local residents.

Yadav was booked under relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act at Madhura Nagar police station, police said on Tuesday.

"Based on the complaint and the newspaper report, we have registered a case under the Representation of the People Act," a Madhura Nagar Police official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The alleged incident took place a month ago, a police official said, adding that further investigation was on.

On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Raghunandan Rao submitted a complaint to the Election Commission, along with photographic evidence related to the alleged incident.

Police said they are investigating the case to ascertain how the voter ID cards were obtained and distributed.

Bye-election in Jubilee Hills The bye-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat in Telangana is scheduled on November 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

'Ulta chor kotwal ko dante' On Wednesday, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the case against his party leader in Hyderabad — in an apparent reference to Gandhi's "vote chori" campaign against the BJP and the Election Commission."

While accusing Naveen Yadav of sharing “fake Voter IDs,” Poonawalla also alleged that the Congress leader had distributed sewing machines to women in a bid to woo a particular community.

He demanded Gandhi's response to what the party claimed was "vote theft" by Naveen Yadav in Telangana.

"Ulta chor kotwal ko dante [kettle calls the pot black]," Poonawalla said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Poonawalla claimed that Naveen Yadav, who is very close to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, was to be fielded as the Congress candidate in the upcoming bypolls.

He asked Gandhi if he would give some "gyan" on his party leader's indulgence in "vote chori".