Hyderabad police deploy additional force after T Raja Singh's release on bail

Hyderabad police have deployed additional police force to deal with the changing security scenario in the wake of overnight protests following Raja Singh's release on bail
Additional police force was deployed in parts of Hyderabad after overnight protests continued against suspended BJP leader and MLA from Goshamahal constituency in Telangana T Raja Singh.
“Additional forces have been deployed wherever it is necessary. Some protests were held last night. But the situation is peaceful now," G Biksham Reddy Assistant Commissioner of Police, Charminar said while speaking to News agency PTI on Wednesday.
Singh was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Prophet Mohammed in a video shared on social media which led to huge backlash from all sections.
Hours after his arrest BJP suspended Singh from the party and served a show cause notice to him asking why he should not be removed from the party.
A letter addressed to Raja from BJP read, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV. 10 (a) of the constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party."
"I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect. Please also show cause within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why should you not be expelled from the party. Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022.", the letter further read
He was, however, released on bail after the 14ACMM Court returned his remand application and ordered his release.
After he was released, protests erupted in various parts of the city on Tuesday night and police had to increase the security in the city.