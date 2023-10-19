The Ministry of Home Affairs granted permission to Ayodhya Ram temple to receive foreign donations. Criticising the decision, the Indian National Congress hit out at the BJP and accused the party of being “hypocrite".

“Hypocrisy at its best! Remember, when Kerala went through deadly floods and wanted funds for reconstruction, Modi govt denied us permission to receive foreign funds! The govt did the same to NGOs that work on humanitarian causes," wrote Kerala Congress on X.

The Kerala division of the party also targeted the PM for “blatantly giving FCRA permission to a temple."

“No sense of pride or atmanirbhar for Ram temple? Why, Modiji?," said the party in its X post.

The accusations by the Kerala division of the Congress party came after the Ministry of Home affairs (MHA) paved way for people from across the world to send donations for the construction of Ayodhya Ram temple. The ministry approved Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra to receive contributions from foreign sources for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, its general secretary Champat Rai said on Wednesday.

"The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has been approved by the FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, to receive voluntary contributions under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act 2010," he said in a post on X.