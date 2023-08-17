Digvijaya Singh, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP, stated that the Bajrang Dal wouldn't be banned under his party's rule. He cautioned, however, that individuals involved in violence and riots would still face legal consequences. Further touching on the Hindutva issue, he claimed that he is a better Hindu than the BJP leaders.

On banning Bajrang Dal, Singh told reporters on Wednesday, “We will not ban Bajrang Dal as there can be some good people in Bajrang Dal as well. But we will not spare anyone involved in riots or violence."

Speaking regarding the Hindutva issue, claimed, “I was a Hindu, I am a Hindu and will remain a Hindu. I follow the Hindu religion and I am a follower of Sanatan Dharma. I am a better Hindu than that of all the BJP leaders."

"The country of India belongs to everyone- Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should stop dividing the nation. Do establish peace in the country, it will progress only through peace," Singh said.

Corruption in construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Addressing a program earlier, Singh criticised the BJP-led state government, citing Uma Bharati's struggles against liquor bans as an example of BJP's treatment. Singh said, “Senior BJP leader Uma Bharati is my younger sister and one can see what BJP did to her. How Bharati was fighting her battle against banning liquor, she raised her voice but she did not get success in that."

He accused the party of corruption in jobs, contracts, and religious undertakings during the past two decades.

He alleged that corruption has been in the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Thousands of crores of rupees were collected for the Ram Temple but to date, its report has not been given. Land worth ₹2 crores was bought for ₹20 crores for temple construction.

“They (BJP) only talk about Hinduism but they have nothing to do with Hinduism. Hindutva has nothing to do with Hinduism, it was said by Savarkar (freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar) himself," Singh said.

(With agency inputs)