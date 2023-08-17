'I am a better Hindu than all BJP leaders as…': former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 08:28 AM IST
Digvijaya Singh, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP, stated that the Bajrang Dal wouldn't be banned under his party's rule. He cautioned, however, that individuals involved in violence and riots would still face legal consequences. Further touching on the Hindutva issue, he claimed that he is a better Hindu than the BJP leaders.