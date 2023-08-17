Corruption in construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Addressing a program earlier, Singh criticised the BJP-led state government, citing Uma Bharati's struggles against liquor bans as an example of BJP's treatment. Singh said, “Senior BJP leader Uma Bharati is my younger sister and one can see what BJP did to her. How Bharati was fighting her battle against banning liquor, she raised her voice but she did not get success in that."