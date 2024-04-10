PM Modi says “I am not distracted by phone calls, messages or anything else. When I am doing something, I am 100 percent involved and engrossed in that task”

PM Narendra Modi referred to himself as a ‘god-gifted’ leader who is not ‘distracted by phone calls, messages’ but someone who is fully committed to his work. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking to Newsweek in an exclusive interview, PM said, “Listening is an important quality for leadership. I am god-gifted with this quality, and I have also cultivated it. Another quality that I have is that I am always in the moment. I am not distracted by phone calls, messages or anything else. When I am doing something, I am 100 percent involved and engrossed in that task."

Elaborating on good leadership qualities, he said, leaders need to have a bottom-to-top feedback channel and the ability to connect to the grassroots and get unfiltered feedback. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“There should also be multiple such channels of feedback, so that human biases and preferences get neutralized."

“When I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I received a call around 3 a.m. from someone in a town called Karjan. Normally, no one alerts a Chief Minister so early in the morning, but my staff knew my working style, so they alerted me. The person called to report a loud explosion in our town. He said I had come to his home for a meal in my earlier days, so he had familiarity with me and the urge to call me directly. I asked him what could be the reason. He told me that the railway line passes close to his house and it could be something related to the railways. So, I called the district administration, railway officials and my staff to inquire about the incident. None of them had heard about it, but immediately the entire administration set out to work. It turned out to be a train accident."

He also asserted that good leadership is also about knowing how to delegate work. “I spend long hours understanding and discussing important matters and developing consensus. Once there is consensus, I believe in empowering people to execute it," he told Newsweek {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi also mentioned that it is important to be empathetic about people's feelings and emotions if someone aspires to be a good leader. “I get hundreds of thousands of physical letters every month. I manage to check many letters and see for myself the emotions expressed by the people. It is from these letters that the thought of Mann Ki Baat [a monthly radio program] came to my mind. We have had 110 Mann Ki Baat episodes till now."

“I didn't even know that I am good at communication. People observed this when I joined politics. So I said to myself, let's make good use of this skill."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!