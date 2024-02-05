'I am Hemant Soren part 2': New Jharkhand CM Champai Soren hails predecessor as JMM-led govt wins floor test
Champai Soren defends Hemant Soren's work, alleges injustice is being done to him. The JMM-led coalition also won the confidence motion in Jharkhand Assembly with a majority of 47:29 on Monday afternoon.
Newly appointed Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren dubbed himself ‘Hemant Soren part two’ on Monday ahead of a floor test. The JMM chief had resigned as CM last week as the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in connection with a land scam case. 47 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion on Monday to ensure the the JMM-led coalition remains in power.