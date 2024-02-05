 'I am Hemant Soren part 2': New Jharkhand CM Champai Soren hails predecessor as JMM-led govt wins floor test | Mint
'I am Hemant Soren part 2': New Jharkhand CM Champai Soren hails predecessor as JMM-led govt wins floor test

Champai Soren defends Hemant Soren's work, alleges injustice is being done to him. The JMM-led coalition also won the confidence motion in Jharkhand Assembly with a majority of 47:29 on Monday afternoon.

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren during the floor test of his newly formed government at the state assembly (ANI)Premium
Jharkhand CM Champai Soren during the floor test of his newly formed government at the state assembly (ANI)

Newly appointed Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren dubbed himself ‘Hemant Soren part two’ on Monday ahead of a floor test. The JMM chief had resigned as CM last week as the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in connection with a land scam case. 47 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion on Monday to ensure the the JMM-led coalition remains in power.

“Today the whole country is seeing how injustice is being done to Hemant Soren. If you go to any village, you will find Hemant Soren's schemes in every house. I proudly say that I am part-2 of Hemant Soren," the CM said ahead of the floor test.

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, after his predecessor Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in an alleged money-laundering case.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand's new CM Champai Soren wins floor test, gets support of 47 MLAs

The ruling alliance comprises the JMM, Congress and the RJD with external support from the state's lone CPIML(L) legislator. Seventy-seven MLAs were present in the Assembly during the voting — with 29 lawmakers opposing the motion. Independent legislator Saryu Roy abstained from voting.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Published: 05 Feb 2024, 03:28 PM IST
