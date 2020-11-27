I am illegally detained again: Mehbooba Mufti claims via tweet

I am illegally detained again: Mehbooba Mufti claims via tweet1 min read . 11:31 AM IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief also alleged that her daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief also alleged that her daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest.
Former J&K Chief Minster Mehbooba Mufti claimed that she has been illegally detained again and her daughter has been placed under house arrest.
Former J&K Chief Minster Mehbooba Mufti claimed that she has been illegally detained again and her daughter has been placed under house arrest.
On Friday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief tweeted: Ive been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid's family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case.
On Friday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief tweeted: Ive been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid's family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case.
Mufti was released on October 14 after being in detention from August 5 last year following the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state.
"Their cruelty knows no bounds. Waheed was arrested on baseless charges & I am not allowed to even console his family. Even my daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest because she also wanted to visit Waheed's family," she added.
Waheed is the youth wing president of PDP's Jammu and Kashmir unit. The PDP leader said that she will hold a press conference at 3:30 pm today.
"Im going to hold a press conference at 3:00 pm today & will brief the press on various issues. Request media to kindly come," she said.
Mehbooba Mufti had earlier slammed the Central government over the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said she will only raise the tricolour when the "flag of Jammu and Kashmir" is brought back.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.