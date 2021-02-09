{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad today said he is proud to be an Indian Muslim and was among those fortunate people who never went to Pakistan. "I am among those fortunate people who never went to Pakistan. When I read about circumstances in Pakistan, I feel proud to be a Hindustani Muslim," Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said in his retirement speech in the Rajya Sabha today.

Earlier, the House witnessed emotional scenes today. An emotional Prime Minister Narendra Modi bid adieu to Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, and recalled his long association with the senior leader. "The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House," PM Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister also recalled an incident where Azad's personal intervention led to the return of survivors and corpses of Gujarat residents who had faced a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I will never forget Shri Azad's and Shri Pranab Mukherjee's efforts when people from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack. Ghulam Nabi Ji was constantly following up, he sounded as concerned as if those stuck were his own family members," the Prime Minister said.

"Power comes and goes but (only a few know) how to digest it...therefore like a friend, I respect him on the basis of the things he has done over these years," PM Modi said saluting Azad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

