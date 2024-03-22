‘I am very upset…’: Anna Hazare reacts on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
Arvind Kejriwal, once part of an anti-corruption movement with Anna Hazare, faces arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to the Delhi government's excise policy.
Social activist Anna Hazare has reacted to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Hazare said, "His arrest (Kejriwal) is because of his own deeds...". Hazare added, "I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me, raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies".