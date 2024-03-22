‘I am very upset…’: Anna Hazare reacts on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Social activist Anna Hazare has reacted to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Hazare said, "His arrest (Kejriwal) is because of his own deeds...". Hazare added, "I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me, raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies".

Kejriwal, the IRS officer-turned-politician, shot into fame almost a decade ago when he was part of an anti-corruption movement along with Anna Hazare.

Kejriwal floated his own Aam Aadmi Party in 2012 and promised a "corruption-free government" that would work towards the welfare of the society.

However, after the formation of AAP, the ties between Hazare and Kejriwal soared.

Since then, the social activist has slammed Kejriwal on several occasions. In the past, Hazare said it was Lord who gave him the wisdom to keep away (from Kejriwal) or even "my reputation would be ruined".

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal in Delhi's liquor policy case.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal to formulate the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has withdrawn his plea from the Supreme Court against arrest by the ED. Kejriwal's counsel said he would contest the remand proceedings before the trial court and then come back to the apex court with another petition.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and said since the remand proceedings before the trial court later in the day will be clashing with the hearing in the top court, he be allowed to withdraw the plea.

