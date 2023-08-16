comScore
'I came here...': Nitish Kumar on his visit to Atal memorial where NDA was present

 1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 03:41 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

NDA leaders pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also pays tribute and is expected to meet with Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leaders in Delhi.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses an Independence Day function at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. (Photo: Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)Premium
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses an Independence Day function at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. (Photo: Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joined leaders across the political spectrum in paying tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the 'Atal Samadhi Sthal' in Delhi on Wednesday. Now a key player in the Opposition INDIA alliance, the the JD(U) leader had served as a minister in the late PM's cabinet. 

“I came here to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. I can never forget how we used to work together. He was there when I took oath as the CM of Bihar for the first time," he recalled.

The former NDA leader is also slated to meet with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal later today. While details of his Delhi itinerary remained under wraps, reports quoting  JD(U) sources said meetings with top leaders of the Congress could also be on the cards.

Top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, paid floral tribute to Vajpayee on his fifth death anniversary at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi. Also in attendance were VP Jagdeep Dhankar, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

ALSO READ: ‘Nitish is burden; BJP’s doors closed for him’: Sushil Modi on Athawale’s claim

For the first time, the BJP invited fellow partners in the National Democratic Alliance to the event at the Sadaiv Atal Memorial. 

Among the partner leaders of the NDA at the event were former Bihar chief minister Jeetan Ram Manjhi, Tamil Manila Congress leader GK Vasan, AIADMK's Thambi Durai, Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel, NCP leaders Praful Patel and Agatha Sangama, among others. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, from the Nitish Kumar-led JDU, also paid floral tributes to the former PM.

“The Opposition is disheartened and disappointed. They know that they not coming to power in 2024. The people don't trust them and I don't see any scope for the Opposition alliance to wrest power in next year's general elections. So they can say whatever they want as the people continue to repose their trust in PM Modi's leadership," Union Minister Anupriya Patel told ANI after paying tribute. 

(With inputs from agencies)

