Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar joined the Congress this week.

I don't regret my short stint with Congress: Urmila Matondkar

3 min read . 09:43 AM IST

PTI

The actor said, I was in the party for less than six months and the Lok Sabha campaign for 28 days gave me many good memories. She has unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on Congress's ticket and joined the Shiv Sena on December 1 this year.