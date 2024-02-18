I don't have any right to speak or ED will come to my house…: Mamata Banerjee takes a jibe at PM Modi govt
If somebody says that secularism is bad, equality is unthinkable, democracy is dangerous and federal structure is a disaster, we cannot accept it, said West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee said that rejecting secularism, democracy, or the Constitution is unacceptable, and ‘if someone claims that Constitution needs to be changed, then it is to please some ideology or some vision.’
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message