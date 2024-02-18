Mamata Banerjee said that rejecting secularism, democracy, or the Constitution is unacceptable, and ‘if someone claims that Constitution needs to be changed, then it is to please some ideology or some vision.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo comments came while she was speaking at ‘The Telegraph’ national debate

"If somebody says that secularism is bad, equality is unthinkable, democracy is dangerous and federal structure is a disaster, we cannot accept it," she said.

Banerjee asserts the spirit of the Constitution is its preamble. The Constitution commends meticulous drafting, prioritizing democracy, federalism, and secularism. Banerjee stressed the importance of preserving the fine balance between fundamental rights and the country's sovereignty.

"If the Constitution will only be run by the agency, for the agency and of the agency, we cannot accept that," she said, adding, "Constitution is of the people, by the people and for the people".

"I don't have any right to speak. If I say strongly, tomorrow the ED (Enforcement Directorate) will come to my house," she said.

Banerjee pointed out Dr. B R Ambedkar's election to the Constituent Assembly from Bengal, and stresses his ideals in shaping a robust democracy. She credited the Constitution for fostering justice, equality, and freedom.

She said that the Constitution has also been amended for the necessity of the country. "But nowadays, what is going on, I am afraid. It's a horrible thing which is going on. As a human being, a common person, I cannot accept it," she said.

She questioned what was the need for democracy and Constitution if "anyone tells us what to eat, wear or which language to speak in".

"We want to live in peace and everyone has a right to do that," she said.

Without naming PM Narendra Modi, Banerjee said in a sarcastic note said, she has worked with several prime ministers from Rajiv Gandhi to Manmohan Singh, but has not seen ‘such a good prime minister’. However, she said that her party respects all political parties and leaders and maintains political courtesy with all of them.

(With agency inputs)

