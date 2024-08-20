’I don’t understand...’: In Delhi, upset Champai Soren responds to reports of him joining BJP

Champai Soren, the former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, rubbished speculations that he went to Delhi to meet Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) top leadership.

When asked about rumours of him joining the BJP, Champai Soren said on Tuesday, "I don't understand who is saying all of this..." He said he came to Delhi for "some personal work". Soren said he didn't meet any BJP leader.

#WATCH | Delhi: Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Champai Soren says "I did not meet anyone. I came here (Delhi) for some personal work. I did not want to meet them (BJP leader)..."



On being asked about rumours of him joining BJP, he says "I am not able to understand who is… pic.twitter.com/AFYbFOnIbV — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024

Champai Soren left for Delhi on Sunday amid speculations of him likely to join the BJP. Soon after landing in Delhi, Soren had said he hasn't met any BJP leader and he is in the national capital on a "personal" visit.

During his brief interaction with reporters on Saturday, Soren had said, “I don't know what rumours are being spread. I don't know what news is being spread so I cannot tell whether it's true or not, I don't know anything about it...Hum jahan par hain vahi par hain.”

Three options before Champai Soren Speculations about Soren joining the BJP became rife after he said in a post on X that he experienced "bitter humiliation" as chief minister. He highlighted in the post that he had been asked to resign during the meeting of party legislators on July 3. He was taken aback, as his self-respect was hurt.

"Can there be anything more humiliating in a democracy than a Chief Minister's programmes being cancelled by another person?" Soren listed out the bitter experiences he faced during his tenure.

जोहार साथियों,



आज समाचार देखने के बाद, आप सभी के मन में कई सवाल उमड़ रहे होंगे। आखिर ऐसा क्या हुआ, जिसने कोल्हान के एक छोटे से गांव में रहने वाले एक गरीब किसान के बेटे को इस मोड़ पर लाकर खड़ा कर दिया।



अपने सार्वजनिक जीवन की शुरुआत में औद्योगिक घरानों के खिलाफ मजदूरों की आवाज… — Champai Soren (@ChampaiSoren) August 18, 2024

He further said he had three options. “First to retire from politics, second to float a separate outfit, and third, if I find a companion on this path, then to travel further with him.”

"From that day until now, and through the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, all options are open for me in this journey," Champai said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren indirectly targeted the BJP on Sunday over rumours of Champai Soren leaving the party and said that BJP people are continuously poaching MLAs and money is such a thing that it doesn't take long for politicians to move here and there.