'I don't understand...': In Delhi, upset Champai Soren responds to reports of him joining BJP

Jharkhand politics: JMM leader Champai Soren reiterated that he came to Delhi for “some personal work”. Soren said he didn't meet any BJP leader.

Updated20 Aug 2024, 03:33 PM IST
Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren speaks with the media upon his arrival at Delhi airport, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.
Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren speaks with the media upon his arrival at Delhi airport, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (PTI)

Champai Soren, the former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, rubbished speculations that he went to Delhi to meet Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) top leadership.

When asked about rumours of him joining the BJP, Champai Soren said on Tuesday, "I don't understand who is saying all of this..." He said he came to Delhi for "some personal work". Soren said he didn't meet any BJP leader.

Champai Soren left for Delhi on Sunday amid speculations of him likely to join the BJP. Soon after landing in Delhi, Soren had said he hasn't met any BJP leader and he is in the national capital on a "personal" visit.

During his brief interaction with reporters on Saturday, Soren had said, “I don't know what rumours are being spread. I don't know what news is being spread so I cannot tell whether it's true or not, I don't know anything about it...Hum jahan par hain vahi par hain.”

Three options before Champai Soren

Speculations about Soren joining the BJP became rife after he said in a post on X that he experienced "bitter humiliation" as chief minister. He highlighted in the post that he had been asked to resign during the meeting of party legislators on July 3. He was taken aback, as his self-respect was hurt.

"Can there be anything more humiliating in a democracy than a Chief Minister's programmes being cancelled by another person?" Soren listed out the bitter experiences he faced during his tenure.

He further said he had three options. “First to retire from politics, second to float a separate outfit, and third, if I find a companion on this path, then to travel further with him.”

"From that day until now, and through the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, all options are open for me in this journey," Champai said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren indirectly targeted the BJP on Sunday over rumours of Champai Soren leaving the party and said that BJP people are continuously poaching MLAs and money is such a thing that it doesn't take long for politicians to move here and there.

The development in Jharkhand politics came just ahead of the state assembly elections that will be held this year.

First Published:20 Aug 2024, 03:33 PM IST
    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

