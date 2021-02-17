'I forgive,' says Rahul Gandhi on his father Rajiv Gandhi's killers

During an interaction the Congress MP had with students of a state-run women's college here, a pupil posed,"your father was killed by the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) what are your feelings about these people? and he answered by saying violence cannot take away anything. "I don't have anger or hatred towards anybody.Of course, I lost my father and for me it was a very difficult time," he said, adding, it was similar to having one's heart severed.

