‘I have given my resignation’: Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka Chief Minister

Congress leader Siddaramaiah resigned as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Thursday, marking a major political transition in the state. He arrived at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru along with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to formally submit his resignation.

What did Siddaramaiah say? “I have given my resignation from the post of chief minister at Raj Bhavan,” said Siddaramaiah, PTI reported.

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“Since Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is not in the city, I gave my resignation letter to his special secretary. I had said time and again that I will resign whenever the high command tells me. The high command directed me two days ago to step down; accordingly, I submitted my resignation today,” he added.

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Siddaramaiah added, “I have submitted my resignation today after the high command told me earlier to resign. I am fully confident that the Governor will accept it when he comes because it has to be done, according to the Constitution...We are in the absolute majority. Therefore, it is constitutional that the Chief Minister should be allowed (to form govt)...I would like to express my immense gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who have provided this opportunity.”

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Meanwhile, as reported by ANI, Prabhu Shankar, Special Secretary to Karnataka Governor, has said, “I have received the resignation of Siddaramaiah (as the CM), but only the Governor can accept it after he returns.”

This comes after Karnataka Minister HK Patil on Thursday confirmed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will resign at 3 PM and that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar would take over as the next Chief Minister following a key breakfast meeting in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Karnataka Politics LIVE:I have given my resignation says Siddaramaiah

Commenting on the development, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury told ANI, “It is a step forward for the government of Karnataka. Siddaramaiah Ji and DK Shivakumar have worked together collectively and they have delivered to the people. Siddaramaiah is a man of great sobriety and responsibility. And he has been an asset for the Congress Party. So we are very grateful. I am very grateful to him that he has contributed his intelligence and his experience to Karnataka. And he will continue to do so. He will continue to do so in different capacities. DK Shivakumar has been a wonderful support to everyone. All have been looking forward to this. With Siddaramaiah Ji's experience, DK Shivkumar ji will lead in a very dynamic and positive way.”

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The key meeting took place amid growing speculation over a leadership change in the Indian National Congress government in Karnataka, which recently completed three years in power.

During the breakfast meeting, DK Shivakumar was seen touching the feet of Siddaramaiah, a gesture widely interpreted as symbolic of the anticipated leadership transition. The two leaders also exchanged a warm hug in the presence of party leaders and ministers gathered at the Chief Minister’s residence.

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Several senior Karnataka ministers, including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, and HK Patil, attended the meeting amid heightened security outside the venue.

Meanwhile, supporters of Shivakumar celebrated outside his residence in Bengaluru, distributing sweets in anticipation of him becoming the next Chief Minister. In Kalaburagi, members of the Indian Youth Congress offered special prayers at the Shri Sharana Basaveshwara Temple, urging that Priyank Kharge be appointed Deputy Chief Minister if Shivakumar assumes the top post.

Siddaramiah served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for two tenures, the first from 2013-2018 and then after a resounding victory for the Indian National Congress in the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections.

He broke the historic record set by former Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs to become the longest-serving Chief Minister in Karnataka's history.

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(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.