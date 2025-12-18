‘I have people's trust’: Vijay's political return after Karur stampede tragedy, calls DMK 'evil force'

Actor-politician Vijay on Thursday launched a fierce attack on Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, labelling it an “evil force”—a phrase famously used by the late AIADMK leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa to criticise the Dravidian party, PTI reported.

Speaking at a public meeting in Erode, he described his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as a “pure force” and suggested that the upcoming contest, seemingly referring to the 2026 elections, was now essentially a battle between these two entities.

This was his first public outreach in Tamil Nadu post the 27 September Karur rally of TVK where a stampede left 41 persons dead. He had held a closed-door meeting with a select audience in Kancheepuram after that, besides addressing a rally at neighbouring Puducherry union territory, the report noted.

Referring to late Chief Ministers MGR and Jaylalithaa, he said they often described DMK as a "theeya sakthi" (evil force).

His TVK was a “thooya sakthi,” (pure force). “The contest is now between the thooya sakthi TVK and theeya sakthi DMK,” he said in an apparent reference to the 2026 Assembly polls. He also alleged a smear campaign was on against him by vested interests.

Late CMs CN Annadurai and MGR were an inspiration for everyone and not individual property. None can complain against us for invoking them, he asserted.

He slammed the DMK dispensation on issues including law and order and agriculture.

Like former AIADMK senior leader KA Sengottaiyan, a local strongman who joined the TVK recently, more leaders would come to the party fold and they would be given their due recognition, Vijay said.

Meanwhile, former Rajya Sabha MP TKS Elangovan on TVK leader Vijay’s accusations against DMK, said, “A person claiming to be a leader told his cadre that he would address the gathering at 12 o’clock, but made people wait in the scorching sun without water or food, and only arrived at 7:30, by which time 41 people had died. He is a killer force, not a genuine force. But we perform. The state government is performing.”

“Our leader, MK Stalin, is a performing Chief Minister whose work is followed and observed by every state in the country. His announcements set examples, even in the Bihar elections, the BJP alliance followed what Stalin had done for the people of Tamil Nadu,” he added.

TVK supporter falls unconscious A supporter of TVK fell unconscious during the rally addressed by party chief Vijay in Erode on Thursday.

The supporter was immediately shifted to a hospital in an ambulance for medical attention. Further details are awaited.

The meeting assumed added importance due to the recent induction of senior leader KA Sengottaiyan into TVK. A former AIADMK minister and long-time party stalwart, Sengottaiyan was dismissed from the AIADMK before resigning from his MLA post and formally joining TVK in late November 2025.