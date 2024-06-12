'I have to study ...': Kerala BJP MP Suresh Gopi on taking charge of MoS Tourism
Suresh Gopi, the Bharatiya Janata Party's sole Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, took charge as the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Tourism on Wednesday. On assuming the office, Gopi said he will have to study the tourism ministry and the terrain of the country to be able to do justice to his role.