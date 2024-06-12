Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  'I have to study ...': Kerala BJP MP Suresh Gopi on taking charge of MoS Tourism

'I have to study ...': Kerala BJP MP Suresh Gopi on taking charge of MoS Tourism

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Suresh Gopi, BJP's lone Kerala MP, takes charge as MoS in Tourism Ministry. He emphasizes the need to study ministry and country's landscape for effective performance.

Suresh Gopi assumed charge as the Minister of State for Tourism, in New Delhi

Suresh Gopi, the Bharatiya Janata Party's sole Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, took charge as the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Tourism on Wednesday. On assuming the office, Gopi said he will have to study the tourism ministry and the terrain of the country to be able to do justice to his role.

Talking to news agency ANI, Gopi said, "...I have to be made knowledgeable about the capacity of my chair, the areas which are available for me to penetrate and then set a platter for which I have to study the ministry and the terrain of the whole country..."

