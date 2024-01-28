Bihar Politics: “I was hurt. I left the INDIA Alliance," said Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar after resigning as the Bihar chief minister and severing ties with the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ to break away from the ruling government as “not everything was alright".

Submitting his resignation to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Nitish Kumar said his party has decided to sever ties with the Mahagathbandhan comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

“Today, I have resigned as the chief minister and I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state," Nitish Kumar told reporters outside Raj Bhavan.

"This situation came because not everything was alright...I was getting views from everyone. I listened to all of them. Today, the government has been dissolved," Nitish Kumar said, adding, "We have decided to sever ties with the Mahagathbandhan in the state," Nitish Kumar told the Bihar Governor.

Nitish Kumar had earlier snapped ties with the NDA in 2022 when he resigned as chief minister and joined the Mahagathbandhan with Lalu Yadav's RJD, the Congress and the Left parties.

Nitish Kumar will continue as the Bihar caretaker chief minister until a new government is formed in the state.

The BJP is likely to submit its 'Letter of Support' to JD(U) and CM Nitish Kumar to stake claim to form the next alliance government. The oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held at 4 pm.

After breaking away from the ruling alliance, Nitish Kumar is likely to return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold to continue to.

In the current scenario, the RJD remains the single-largest party in the 243-member Bihar Assembly with 79 MLAs but falls short of the halfway mark of 122.

The Mahagathbandhan government had 159 MLAs. After Nitish Kumar's defection, the Mahagathbandhan is short of eight MLAs to stake claim to form the next government in Bihar.

The Congress holds 19 MLAs, while the BJP remains the second largest party with 78 MLAs.

