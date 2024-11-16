‘I lost elections because I was obsessed with my name,’ says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu at HTLS 2024

In a candid discussion at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu revealed how his obsession with his name led to electoral defeats. He praised PM Modi's leadership and emphasised the need for population management in southern states to combat aging.

Livemint
Updated16 Nov 2024, 02:01 PM IST
‘I lost elections becuase I was obsessed with my name,’ says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu at HTLS 2024
‘I lost elections becuase I was obsessed with my name,’ says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu at HTLS 2024(HT_PRINT)

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said he used to face defeats in elections because he was obsessed with his name.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief also defended asking families in southern states to have more children, citing the risk of an ageing population.

Also Read | ‘Hard to predict anything about Donald Trump’: John Kerry at HTLS 2024

“When I was obsessed with my name, I lost elections. Now, my focus is on carrying people along and working for their betterment,” Naidu said speaking with while interacting with HT's national political editor, Sunetra Choudhury. at the at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on November 16. The TDP, Jana Sena (JS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition won the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections held along with Lok Sabha polls 2024 defeating Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP.

The 22nd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS2024), held in New Delhi, brought together dignitaries, industry leaders, and the editorial fraternity to celebrate a century of journalistic excellence.

‘Population Management is the Key’

Naidu defended his call for having more babies saying it was necessary to counter the growing risk of ageing in the country, in the South in particular. He said population management was important for the progress of the country.

Naidu also spoke about his party's history of shaping Indian politics, citing instances where it extended support to the governmente led by former prime ministers, VP Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “In coalition governments, respecting differing opinions and reaching consensus is crucial, and our government is committed to this principle,” he added.

Also Read | Trump’s win signals discontent with globalisation: Jaishankar at HTLS

Naidu, who joined the NDA before the Lok Sabha polls, heaped prasied on PM Modi describing him as a ‘strong and progressive leader’ who has driven revolutionary development in the country. India's impressive 7.58 per cent growth rate as a testament to Modi's governance, the TDP chief said.

When I was obsessed with my name, I lost elections. Now, my focus is on carrying people along and working for their betterment.

“The Prime Minister’s relentless preparation and determination are evident in his approach to elections and governance,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Mod imarked the 100-year milestone of Hindustan Times by delivering an inaugural keynote address and unveiling a commemorative stamp to honour the newspaper’s illustrious journey. PM Modi said all those associated with Hindustan Times' 100-year journey deserve congratulations and are worthy of appreciation.

Key Takeaways
  • Personal humility and focus on collective progress can lead to political success.
  • The importance of population management in addressing socio-economic challenges.
  • Coalition politics requires respect for differing opinions and a commitment to consensus-building.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Nov 2024, 02:01 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNews‘I lost elections because I was obsessed with my name,’ says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu at HTLS 2024

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,785.00130.00
      Chennai
      75,791.00130.00
      Delhi
      75,943.00130.00
      Kolkata
      75,795.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.