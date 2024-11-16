‘I lost elections because I was obsessed with my name,’ says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu at HTLS 2024

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said he used to face defeats in elections because he was obsessed with his name.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief also defended asking families in southern states to have more children, citing the risk of an ageing population.

“When I was obsessed with my name, I lost elections. Now, my focus is on carrying people along and working for their betterment,” Naidu said speaking with while interacting with HT's national political editor, Sunetra Choudhury. at the at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on November 16. The TDP, Jana Sena (JS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition won the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections held along with Lok Sabha polls 2024 defeating Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP.

The 22nd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS2024), held in New Delhi, brought together dignitaries, industry leaders, and the editorial fraternity to celebrate a century of journalistic excellence.

‘Population Management is the Key’ Naidu defended his call for having more babies saying it was necessary to counter the growing risk of ageing in the country, in the South in particular. He said population management was important for the progress of the country.

Naidu also spoke about his party's history of shaping Indian politics, citing instances where it extended support to the governmente led by former prime ministers, VP Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “In coalition governments, respecting differing opinions and reaching consensus is crucial, and our government is committed to this principle,” he added.

Naidu, who joined the NDA before the Lok Sabha polls, heaped prasied on PM Modi describing him as a ‘strong and progressive leader’ who has driven revolutionary development in the country. India's impressive 7.58 per cent growth rate as a testament to Modi's governance, the TDP chief said.

When I was obsessed with my name, I lost elections. Now, my focus is on carrying people along and working for their betterment.

“The Prime Minister’s relentless preparation and determination are evident in his approach to elections and governance,” he said.