‘I may be Marathi but…’: Bal Thackeray's old video resurfaces amid Hindi language row, MNS slapgate

Amid the ongoing Hindi language row and the MNS ‘slapgate’ incident, an old video of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray has surfaced on social media and gone viral.
In the video, Bal Thackeray speaks in Marathi, saying that he may be a Marathi in Maharashtra, but he is also a Hindu. “I may be a Marathi in Maharashtra, but I am a Hindu in Hindustan,” he is heard saying in the video.
Referring to the assault, Raj said news channels showed that a Gujarati man was assaulted, but his identity was not known to MNS workers when the altercation started. "There is no need to hit anyone without any reason. But if anyone does drama, then a slap has to be given. But they have to be at fault (for doing so).”
“And whenever you do it, do not shoot videos. The person who gets hit must say that he has been assaulted and not the one who hits. This does not mean there is any need to hit anyone,” Raj said.
