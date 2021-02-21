OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >I neither had a dream nor role-model: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

I neither had a dream nor role-model: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 02:53 PM IST PTI

  • 'Only thing is I better perform so that I don't disappoint people who have given me the responsibility and I don't want to disappoint the people of India,' Sitharaman said

BENGALURU : One had expected Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to say that she had a dream and a role-model in life, but alas it wasn't so and she was quite candid about it.

"When you were young, what was your dream, who was your role-model to get you to this position", she was asked at an interactive session hosted by Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) here on Sunday. "Absolutely sweet question," responded Sitharaman.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"But I am not even sure I had a dream. I just kept doing what was before me and went along the flow." "I don't think I chart any course in my life. I walked along the path which was before me and that destiny has taken me wherever I am", the Minister said.

"Only thing is I better perform so that I don't disappoint people who have given me the responsibility and I don't want to disappoint the people of India," Sitharaman added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout