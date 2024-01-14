‘I never thought that I would quit Congress’: Milind Deora's first reaction after joining Shiv Sena
Milind Deora said that Congress, which used to offer constructive suggestions for the betterment of India is working with only one goal now and that is to speak against Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Hours after resigning from the primary membership of Congress, former Union Minister Milind Deora joined Shiv Sena on Sunday. The Maharashtra leader ended his 55-year-old association with the party which went back to his father Murli Deora. Milind Deora called it an emotional day and said he never thought that he would quit Congress.