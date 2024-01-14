Hours after resigning from the primary membership of Congress, former Union Minister Milind Deora joined Shiv Sena on Sunday. The Maharashtra leader ended his 55-year-old association with the party which went back to his father Murli Deora. Milind Deora called it an emotional day and said he never thought that he would quit Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This is a very emotional day for me. I had never thought that I would quit Congress. Today, I joined Shiv Sena," Milind Deora said.

Milind Deora said that Congress, which used to offer constructive suggestions for the betterment of India is working with only one goal now and that is to speak against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The former Union Minister added that he believes in the politics of GAIN not PAIN.

"The same party that used to offer constructive suggestions to this country, on how to take the country forward, has now just one goal - speak against whatever PM Modi says and does. Tomorrow, if he says that Congress is a very good party, they will oppose it. I believe in the politics of GAIN - Growth, Aspiration, Inclusivity, and Nationalism. I don't believe in the politics of PAIN - Personal Attacks, Injustice and Negativity," Milind Deora added.

While emphasizing his commitment to the Congress, Milind Deora said that he remained loyal to the party during its most challenging decade. He even mentioned Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and said if Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) had given importance to constructive suggestions, both leaders would not have left the party.

"I have been receiving a lot of phone calls since morning that why did I sever 55-year-old ties of my family with Congress party...I was loyal to the party during its most challenging decade. Unfortunately, today's Congress is very different from the Congress of 1968 as well as that of 2004. Had Congress and UBT given importance to constructive & positive suggestions and merit & capability, Eknath Shinde and I wouldn't have been here. Eknath Shinde had to make a major decision, I had to make a major decision..." Milind Deora said.

Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ kickstarts Milind Deora's decision to quit Congress came on the day senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kickstarted his nationwide ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur's Thoubal. The East to West yatra will cover 6,713 kilometers from Manipur to Mumbai and will pass through 110 districts of 15 states. The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is termed as Congress's crucial maneuver ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

"I've been in politics since 2004 and for the first time, I visited a place in India where the entire infrastructure of governance has collapsed. After 29th June, Manipur wasn't Manipur anymore, it got divided and hatred was spread everywhere, lakhs of people suffered a loss. People lost their loved ones in front of their eyes. And till now, the Indian PM has not come here to wipe your tears and hold your hand. It is a shameful thing. Maybe for PM Modi, BJP, and RSS, Manipur is not a part of India..." Rahul Gandhi said before starting the yatra.

(With inputs from ANI)

