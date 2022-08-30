Mamata Banerjee said,'Saving West Bengal is our first fight. I promise we will remove the BJP from power at the Centre in 2024. If you try to intimidate us, we will respond'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asserted that BJP has to be defeated at any cost and ousted from the Centre in 2024 elections. The Trinamool Congress chief also announced that ousting the BJP from power at the Centre in 2024 will be her "last fight". The 67-year-old feisty TMC boss, however, did not clarify her remark.
Mamata Banerjee said,"Saving West Bengal is our first fight. I promise we will remove the BJP from power at the Centre in 2024. If you try to intimidate us, we will respond."
"The BJP has to be defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The fight for Delhi to oust the saffron party from power at the Centre will be my last. I promise to oust the BJP from power," she said while addressing a rally.Without giving further clarification, she said, "The BJP has to be defeated at any cost."
The West Bengal Chief Minister went on to say that by 2024, BJP will be removed as the ruling party at the Centre.
"Today in India, TMC is the saccha dildar Party of Maa Mati Manush. You have to wake up now. Even if there is a storm, you have to come down on roads. Delhi fight is our last fight and we promise in 2024 to remove BJP from there," she said.
"Today you are in power, so you are abusing me. Remember that, the day you will be out, I will abuse you," the combative TMC leader added.
"Everybody has to taste defeat," Mamata Banerjee said while referring to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi losing elections in 1989 despite winning more than 400 seats in 1984.
"Indira Gandhi was a strong political leader, but she had also tasted defeat. The BJP has around 300 MPs, but Bihar is gone, and more will follow. Ahead of elections, they will sit with zero leaders," she said.
The opposition BJP, while reacting to Banerjee's "last fight" remark, wondered whether the TMC supremo would "hang her boots after the Lok Sabha polls".
"She should clearly say whether she would hang her boots after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It's a foregone conclusion that the BJP would return to power for the third consecutive term," BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.
The TMC leaders asked her cadres to gear up for a political fight. "We have to fight. You all are our future and you will be leading us. Those who don't know, they speak bad about us and indulge in conspiracy. I just say that compare the education being imparted in West Bengal with that of your state," she added.
