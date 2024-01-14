 ‘I remember Murli Deora today’: Politicians remember Milind Deora’s father as former Congress leader joins Shiv Sena | Mint
‘I remember Murli Deora today’: Politicians remember Milind Deora’s father as former Congress leader joins Shiv Sena

 Livemint

Milind Deora, the son of Murli Deora and former Union Minister, leaves Congress to join Shiv Sena. Politicians express their thoughts on his departure.

Mumbai: Milind Deora with wife Pooja offers prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple, in Mumbai, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
Mumbai: Milind Deora with wife Pooja offers prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple, in Mumbai, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

A number of politicians are now speaking about Murli Deora, the father of Milind Deora as the former Union Minister leaves Congress to join Shiv Sena (Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction. Let’s take a look at who said what.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh

"He was a strong leader of our party and maintained good relations with all parties and party workers. He was a stalwart Congressman and stood by Congress through thick and thin. I remember Murli Deora today."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

"Ideologies are dead. It’s a politics for power now. We knew senior Congress leader Murli Deora. He was a great leader, he was very attached and loyal to Congress."

Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad

"The Deora family has a different equation with the Congress family. Milind Deora's resignation from Congress' primary membership is unfortunate. Today I am very saddened personally and as a Congress worker... Murli Deora stood firmly with the party in all of its ups and downs... From today onwards the party is starting a historic Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and there is no greater misfortune than that they have taken this step on this very day."

NCP leader Clyde Crasto

“The news of Milind Deora leaving Congress reminds me of only one person today, his late father Murli Deora... I have known Murli Deora since I was a child and I have learnt a lot of things from him. One of the things that I have learnt from him is never to compromise with your ideology. Today, Milind has chosen a different path and has left the party that his father wholeheartedly and lovingly served for so many years."

(With agency inputs)

 

Published: 14 Jan 2024, 02:07 PM IST
