'I think Sharad Pawar will send daughter Supriya to Gaza': Assam CM Sarma's jibe on NCP leader's remark
Assam Chief Minister's jibe comes as Sharad Pawar made some remarks on India's response to the Israel-Hamas war
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is finding himself in the middle of a political furor over his remarks criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for standing with Israel in their war with the terrorist group Hamas. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave a bizarre response to Sharad Pawar's comment and said it seems like the NCP chief will send Supriya Sule to Gaza to fight for Hamas.