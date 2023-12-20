'I took a video but…': Rahul Gandhi speaks up amid row over Kalyan Banerjee mimicking Jagdeep Dhankhar
Rahul Gandhi denies sharing video of TMC leader mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi insisted on Wednesday that he had not shared a video of TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The TMC MP had sparked outrage in the BJP ranks after seemingly imitating the Vice President's gait and making references to ‘having a spine’. Gandhi was seen filming the performance while other lawmakers laughed.