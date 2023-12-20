Congress MP Rahul Gandhi insisted on Wednesday that he had not shared a video of TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The TMC MP had sparked outrage in the BJP ranks after seemingly imitating the Vice President's gait and making references to ‘having a spine’. Gandhi was seen filming the performance while other lawmakers laughed.

“MPs were sitting there, I took their video which remains on my phone," Rahul Gandhi said.

He rejected claims that he had shared the Jagdeep Dhankhar mimicry clip.

