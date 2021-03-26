Recalling the 1971 war of independence, Modi said the pictures of atrocities that the Pakistan Army inflicted on the people in then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) used to distract people in India."I would like to remind brothers & sisters in Bangladesh with pride, being involved in the struggle for independence of Bangladesh was one of first movements of my life. I must have been 20-22 years old when I and my colleagues did Satyagraha for Bangladesh's freedom he told the gathering.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}