’I was scared when...’: Udhayanidhi Stalin reacts to ’Rajinikanth is frustrated’ report

Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments came days after Tamil Nadu minister Tha Mo Anbarasan announced that Udhayanidhi Stalin is likely to be announced as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated21 Sep 2024, 02:28 PM IST
Tamil Nadu: Udhyanidhi Stalin says 'scared by Youtube thumbnail'; douses rumours of him being the next Deputy CM
Tamil Nadu: Udhyanidhi Stalin says ’scared by Youtube thumbnail’; douses rumours of him being the next Deputy CM(Udhayanidhi Stalin/X )

Udhayanidhi Stalin, a Tamil Nadu minister and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, said he was scared after seeing a thumbnail on a YouTube video. “That thumbnail says - 'Does Udhayanidhi to become Deputy CM? Superstar Rajinikanth is frustrated',” Udhayanidhi said.

Udhayanidhi's comments came days after Tamil Nadu minister Tha Mo Anbarasan announced that Udhayanidhi Stalin is likely to be announced as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

‘I was scared…’

On Friday, September 21, Udhayanidhi Stalin said he was scared when he saw a particular thumbnail on a YouTube video.

“This morning, after completing one event, I opened my phone and watched YouTube. I got scared after opening YouTube and seeing a thumbnail in a video. That thumbnail says – 'Does Udhayanidhi to become Deputy CM? Superstar Rajinikanth is frustrated'. I got scared,” Udhayanidhi was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi says MK Stalin to decide on his elevation as Deputy CM

On Superstar Rajinikanth's reaction, Udhayanidhi said the actor had refused to respond to a “political question”. The minister was quoted as saying, “He [Rajinikanth] was going for a movie shoot and for that, he had come to the Airport where he was confronted by the media but he said - 'Don't ask a political question'.”

“Even after that, the title has been kept like 'Udhayanidhi befitting reply to Super Star,'” said Udhayanidhi.

Udhayanidhi to become Deputy CM?

Udhayanidhi refuted the speculations of him bring appointed as the next Tamil Nadu Deputy CM. He emphasized that the final call for making the decision ultimately lies with CM Stalin.

“There is no announcement made regarding the elevation, full rights are with the Chief Minister only...” Udhayanidhi said.

Also Read | ’Brother, when are we...’: Rahul on Stalin’s video of enjoying bicycle ride

Speculations are rife that Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi may be promoted to the level of Deputy CM soon. 

Also Read | Ford back in India? Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin meets officials in US

Earlier, MK Stalin’s son had said that cadres and the party's high-level panel member including SS Palanimanickam had expressed their wish that he be designated as deputy chief minister. All ministers will always assist the chief minister, and "this is (making him deputy cm), out-and-out, the decision of the chief minister, his prerogative,” Udhayanidhi Stalin had said.

 

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Sep 2024, 02:28 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNews’I was scared when...’: Udhayanidhi Stalin reacts to ’Rajinikanth is frustrated’ report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,135.001,785.00
      Chennai
      75,141.001,831.00
      Delhi
      75,293.001,863.00
      Kolkata
      75,145.001,735.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.