Udhayanidhi Stalin, a Tamil Nadu minister and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, said he was scared after seeing a thumbnail on a YouTube video. "That thumbnail says - 'Does Udhayanidhi to become Deputy CM? Superstar Rajinikanth is frustrated'," Udhayanidhi said.

'I was scared…' On Friday, September 21, Udhayanidhi Stalin said he was scared when he saw a particular thumbnail on a YouTube video.

“This morning, after completing one event, I opened my phone and watched YouTube. I got scared after opening YouTube and seeing a thumbnail in a video. That thumbnail says – 'Does Udhayanidhi to become Deputy CM? Superstar Rajinikanth is frustrated'. I got scared," Udhayanidhi was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

On Superstar Rajinikanth's reaction, Udhayanidhi said the actor had refused to respond to a “political question". The minister was quoted as saying, “He [Rajinikanth] was going for a movie shoot and for that, he had come to the Airport where he was confronted by the media but he said - 'Don't ask a political question'."

"Even after that, the title has been kept like 'Udhayanidhi befitting reply to Super Star,'" said Udhayanidhi.

Udhayanidhi to become Deputy CM? Udhayanidhi refuted the speculations of him bring appointed as the next Tamil Nadu Deputy CM. He emphasized that the final call for making the decision ultimately lies with CM Stalin.

“There is no announcement made regarding the elevation, full rights are with the Chief Minister only..." Udhayanidhi said.

Speculations are rife that Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi may be promoted to the level of Deputy CM soon.

Earlier, MK Stalin’s son had said that cadres and the party's high-level panel member including SS Palanimanickam had expressed their wish that he be designated as deputy chief minister. All ministers will always assist the chief minister, and "this is (making him deputy cm), out-and-out, the decision of the chief minister, his prerogative," Udhayanidhi Stalin had said.