'I will be back': PM Modi exudes confidence of winning 3rd Lok Sabha term

When asked if he was preparing for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi at the India Today Conclave 2024 said, ‘you are stuck on 2029, I am planning for 2047'

Signaling at the confidence that he would return to power for the third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Today Conclave on Saturday evening said that he would attend the event again. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I will come again to India Today's Conclave. I will talk about my promises in detail," PM Modi said.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting April 19 to June 1. The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, known as the largest democratic exercise in the world, will be announced on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When asked if he was preparing for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi said, ‘you are stuck on 2029’. "Find out what Modi is. I am planning for 2047."

He also talked about making India a ‘Viksit Bharat’. “The mood of the nation is about making India a Viksit Bharat," he said.

The Prime Minister also asserted that India will become third largest economy of the world in the next 5 years, under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I can say it with conviction that coming 5 years will make India 3rd biggest economy in the world," he said.

PM Modi also “guaranteed" a stable, capable and empowered India in an uncertain world, in the next 5 years.

At the India Today Conclave 2024, PM Modi said that he works for deadlines, not headlines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Audience expect me to say things that will make loads of headlines. However, I am someone who works towards deadlines, not headlines. There are initiatives that the media rarely covers but these are issues that connect with ordinary people," he said.

The Prime Minister also took a veiled dig at the Congress, saying, "A political party, which seldom found it worthwhile earlier to even speak of startups, is forced to talk about them today."

(With agency inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

