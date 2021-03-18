Amid speculation of his joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sisir Adhikari on Wednesday said he will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Kanthi on March 20 if his son Suvendu Adhikari asks him to do so.

"I will support my son. If they tell me to go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting, I will definitely go," Sisir Adhikari told ANI.

Suvendu Adhikari, who was a minister in the TMC government had joined BJP in December last year. BJP has fielded Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the seat is witnessing the most high-profile contest of West Bengal polls.

Suvendu Adhikari had earlier said that BJP will defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes from Nandigram.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

