New Delhi: Facing flak from detractors on both political and coronavirus front, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said a conspiracy is afoot to malign Maharashtra and that his government is working effectively to tackle Covid-19.

New Delhi: Facing flak from detractors on both political and coronavirus front, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said a conspiracy is afoot to malign Maharashtra and that his government is working effectively to tackle Covid-19.

"Whatever political storms come, I will face... I will fight coronavirus too," Thackeray said in a televised public address.

"Whatever political storms come, I will face... I will fight coronavirus too," Thackeray said in a televised public address. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

A day after COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 10-lakh mark, Thackeray said his government has done effective work to tackle the pandemic. He urged public to not organise morchas, protests on Maratha quota issue during pandemic

Speaking in the backdrop of political criticism over demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut's bungalow in Mumbai and the way his government handled the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Thackeray assured people that he would fight the political crisis too.

"I will have to remove the mask of Chief Minister to respond to politics," Thackeray said.

"Some people may feel that now coronavirus is over, and they should start their politics again. I will not talk about politics but there is a conspiracy to discredit Maharashtra. My silence doesn't mean that I don't have answers," he said while launching a campaign 'My family-My responsibility', to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.