‘I won't be forgiven’: Pragya Thakur recalls PM Modi statement after ticket denied from Bhopal
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday said certain words in her previous statements might not have pleased Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he had told her she "will not be forgiven". The sitting member of Parliament from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency was reacting to the decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not to give her party ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, NDTV reported.