Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday said certain words in her previous statements might not have pleased Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he had told her she "will not be forgiven". The sitting member of Parliament from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency was reacting to the decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not to give her party ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, NDTV reported.

The Sadhvi said, "I did not seek a ticket before, and I am not seeking one now. The use of certain words in my previous statements might not have pleased Prime Minister Modi, and he had expressed that I won't be forgiven. However, I had already apologised to him earlier."

It is important to note that Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is among the 33 sitting BJP MPs whose names were missing from the party's first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections released on Saturday.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur—an accused in the Malegaon blast case—has being replaced by Alok Sharma, a former mayor. Thakur, known for her contentious statements, secured victory over Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh in the 2019 elections by a margin of 3.65 lakh votes.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in 2019 that he was not happy with Pragya Thakur's earlier remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

Thakur had stoked controversy in May 2019 for lauding Nathuram Godse as a 'true patriot'.

"Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a fitting reply in the election," Sadhvi Pragya Thakur had said.

Criticising her statement, Prime Minister Modi had said that he would never forgive Sadhvi Pragya for calling Mahatma Gandhi's assassin a true patriot.

The BJP tweeted PM Modi as saying: "The comments on Gandhi and Godse are deplorable, disgusting and are not language fit for civilised society. Those who say such things should think 100 times. It is a different issue that they have apologized, but I will not be able to forgive them from my heart," the Prime Minister had said.

