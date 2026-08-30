Iceland Votes in Tight Referendum on European Union Entry Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Icelanders voted on Saturday on whether to reopen membership talks with the European Union in a referendum that’s testing the bloc’s geopolitical appeal.

Polls suggest it will be a narrow decision, with those in favor exceeding opponents by less than 1 percentage point in the latest survey conducted by Maskina and published by Visir late on Friday. Accession to the EU would require a second referendum after the negotiations were completed, as well as the approval by all existing members.

Campaigning has centered on keeping the Atlantic nation’s control over its outsized fisheries industry and farming that endures Arctic conditions. Supporters of a potential entry underscore the prospects of lower inflation and interest rates, as well as likely increased stability from an eventual swap of Iceland’s currency, the krona, for the euro.

With a 13-year hiatus in EU expansion, the longest-ever for the bloc, a green light to resume talks from one of the richest nations in Europe on a per capita basis would help dispel doubts about the union’s waning geopolitical appeal. A “no” vote would be a blow at a time when the EU seeks to make the accession process quicker.

With US President Donald Trump coveting neighboring Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, Iceland’s choices have assumed added weight due to the volcanic island’s strategic position and traditionally stronger American cultural ties than in the other Nordic nations. The US military withdrew from the Keflavik air base in southwest Iceland in 2006, and Iceland has never had an army of its own.

Membership in the European Economic Area already grants Iceland access to the EU’s single market, with the bloc taking two thirds of its exports while the share of the US is at 9%, according to World Trade Organization data.

The nation with just under 400,000 inhabitants applied for EU membership in 2009 following the collapse of its major banks, seeking an economic anchor as the financial crisis plunged it into the deepest recession since independence in 1944. Talks have been frozen since 2013, but raised back on the agenda with the change in government in late 2024.

--With assistance from Chris Miller.

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