'If 1 crore people come...': Arvind Kejriwal predicts 'riots all around' as CAA takes effect
Arvind Kejriwal said that on one hand there's an army of unemployed in India and the BJP wants to settle Pakistanis and provide employment to their children.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that if one crore people come to India after the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act there will be ‘riots all around’. He also termed the implementation of the law as BJP's "dirty vote bank politics" ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.