Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi indulged into a raging war of words on corruption allegations against his wife. In response to the allegations, Assam CM's wife Riniki Bhuyan said that she will file a defamation suit of ₹10 crore against the Congress MP.

Riniki also called Congress MP's allegations as ‘slanderous campaign’ against the company with which she is associated. On Wednesday, Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the company of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife got a credit subsidy of ₹10 crore. In response to the corruption allegation, Riniki Bhuyan released a public statement and alleged that Gogoi attacked a 17-year-old Assamese firm. His intention was to malign and defame the company which adhered to every aspect of the law.

''To protect the reputation of our hardworking employees from this slanderous campaign by MP Gaurav Gogoi, I am thereby constrained to file a case of defamation with ₹10 crore damages against him in the court of law,'' said Bhuyan Sharma in her statement released on X, formerly Twitter.

Assam CM Himanta Sarma vs Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on X

The two leaders were just a corruption allegation away to indulge into an intense war of words on X, formerly Twitter. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged the involvement of Himanta Sarma's wife in receiving a credit-linked subsidy from the centre.